Bangladesh seeks China support for Teesta project: Joint press release

Bangladesh on Wednesday formally sought China’s involvement and support in the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project (TRCMRP) as the two countries reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

The issue came up during a bilateral meeting between Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing on Wednesday, according to a joint press release issued after the meeting.

Khalilur Rahman is visiting China from 5 to 7 May at the invitation of Wang Yi, marking his first official visit to China since assuming office.