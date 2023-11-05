Workers join Ashulia factories, additional police deployed  

The situation has returned to normal since Sunday morning after several days of workers' agitation in Ashulia, Savar, Dhaka, demanding an increase in wages. Workers have resumed work in various factories, and additional police have been deployed in front of several factories to prevent any untoward situation.

At around 7:30 this morning, it has been seen in areas including Kathgara in Ashulia, Jamgara on the Baipail-Abdullahpur road, Chhaitala, Narsinghapur, Nischintapur, and their surroundings, workers from those areas entering the factories to resume work.

Police are stationed at various locations on the road and in front of several factories. In some places, the police are instructing workers waiting by the roadside to go to the factories. Water cannons have been positioned on the side of the road.