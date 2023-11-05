Workers join Ashulia factories, additional police deployed  

The situation has returned to normal since Sunday morning after several days of workers' agitation in Ashulia, Savar, Dhaka, demanding an increase in wages. Workers have resumed work in various factories, and additional police have been deployed in front of several factories to prevent any untoward situation.
At around 7:30 this morning, it has been seen in areas including Kathgara in Ashulia, Jamgara on the Baipail-Abdullahpur road, Chhaitala, Narsinghapur, Nischintapur, and their surroundings, workers from those areas entering the factories to resume work.
Police are stationed at various locations on the road and in front of several factories. In some places, the police are instructing workers waiting by the roadside to go to the factories. Water cannons have been positioned on the side of the road.
As of the time of writing this report (10:30 AM), no labour protest has been reported anywhere in Ashulia.
Ariful Islam, a security guard at a garment factory in the Jamgra area, told Prothom Alo, “Work in the factory started at 8:00 am. Everyone is working. There is no problem.”
A supervisor at a garment factory in the Jamgara area, who preferred not to be named, mentioned that while workers in other factories were protesting, their factory continued to operate. When everyone else shut down, their factory remained closed too and is now operating.
Additional Superintendent of Police Mahmud Naser from Ashulia's Industrial Zone Police-1 informed Prothom Alo that the workers have resumed work in Ashulia's factories on time. Thus far, there have been no reports of protests or untoward incidents in any area of Ashulia, and the situation is normal.