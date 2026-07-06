Rural load shedding is from 'technical' issues, not 'electricity shortage': Power Minister

Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmood has said that although rural areas continue to experience load-shedding, the situation has improved compared with the past.

He stated, “Most of the load-shedding occurring in rural areas results from technical issues rather than a shortage of electricity. We are working to resolve these problems.”

The minister made the remarks today, Monday, while responding to a question during a citizens' dialogue titled "National Renewable Energy Development Strategy (2026–2030)", held at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) auditorium in the capital.

The Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) organised the event, where the minister attended as the chief guest.