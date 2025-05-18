Hare Road: Dhaka's magical road of silent beauty
At the heart of Dhaka lies the evergreen expanse of Ramna. Alongside this historic park runs a road of quiet charm—Hare Road—one of the most beautiful in the city. On one side, a line of century-old trees; on the other, the gentle, shaded serenity of Ramna Park. This road seems to radiate a magical calm amid the city's constant bustle. Morning, afternoon, or evening—whenever you walk down this path, the exhaustion of urban life seems to fade away.
On a recent morning, I met Sushmita Roy, a former Dhaka University student, on Hare Road. Now engaged in politics, she lives in Segunbagicha. Whenever she gets the chance, morning or afternoon, she comes to visit Ramna Park.
“I fell in love with Ramna when I came to study at Dhaka University,” she said. “The greenery of Ramna never tires me. And Hare Road, in particular, has captivated me. I used to walk its full length. These days, of course, that’s not always possible.”
To enter Ramna from the northern part of Dhaka, one must get off at the Intercontinental Hotel intersection. From there, walking straight toward Minto Road leads to a roundabout. A right turn at the roundabout reveals a gracefully curved road, lined with towering trees. This is Hare Road.
Running from Ramna’s Arunoday to the Uttarayan Gate, Hare Road is not long—it is more of a connector. Yet it ties together some of the most important administrative, cultural, and civic parts of the capital. Its location offers convenient access to many of Dhaka’s key institutions, while its beauty provides a moment of peace rarely found in the city.
An unfamiliar tree
From Arunodaya to Uttarayan—no matter which gate you enter through—the first thing that catches the eye on Hare Road is a row of towering, leafy trees. These giants rise 30 to 40 metres into the sky, with low trunks, widely spreading branches, smooth bark, and a warm brown hue. These are Padauk trees.
Not just one or two, but row upon row of them. The botanical name of this century-old species is Pterocarpus indicus, belonging to the Fabaceae family. In Greek, Pterocarpus means “winged fruit,” and indicus refers to its Indian origin. Its English name is Burmese Rosewood.
This is the largest concentration of Padauk trees in Dhaka. It is believed that when Ramna Park was being developed, British horticulturist Robert Lewis Proudlock brought these trees from Myanmar, alongside other tropical species.
Proudlock, who once worked at the renowned Kew Gardens in London, was tasked with transforming Dhaka into a garden city. He carried out the mission with great dedication. It is said that the Padauk was first introduced to this region through his efforts.
Nature and environmental writer Mokaram Hossain explains, “Padauk is native to the greater Indian subcontinent. The tree harmonises beautifully with our landscape and lifestyle. As an ornamental species, Padauk should be planted across all major cities in Bangladesh.”
Currently, there are 70 to 80 Padauk trees lining the less-than-half-kilometre stretch of Hare Road and the courtyards of nearby state guest houses.
Interestingly, the Padauk is a one-day flower. It blooms in the morning and sheds all its flowers before dusk, giving a fleeting but mesmerising display.
Hare Road is named after David Hare, a Scottish philanthropist born into a modest family. His father was a watchmaker, a trade David Hare himself took up. In 1800, he arrived in Kolkata and made his fortune repairing and manufacturing watches. But instead of returning to Scotland, he chose to settle permanently in undivided Bengal, dedicating the rest of his life to the welfare of the local people. The road is named in his honour.
To walk along Hare Road is to wander through a quiet, hidden corner of Dhaka. It reminds us that there are still places in this ever-speeding city where the rhythm of life slows down and the pulse of nature can still be felt. Hare Road is like a timeless story—where every step carries a touch of grace.
*This story, published in Prothom Alo print edition, has been rewritten in English by Farjana Liakat