Hare Road: Dhaka's magical road of silent beauty

At the heart of Dhaka lies the evergreen expanse of Ramna. Alongside this historic park runs a road of quiet charm—Hare Road—one of the most beautiful in the city. On one side, a line of century-old trees; on the other, the gentle, shaded serenity of Ramna Park. This road seems to radiate a magical calm amid the city's constant bustle. Morning, afternoon, or evening—whenever you walk down this path, the exhaustion of urban life seems to fade away.

On a recent morning, I met Sushmita Roy, a former Dhaka University student, on Hare Road. Now engaged in politics, she lives in Segunbagicha. Whenever she gets the chance, morning or afternoon, she comes to visit Ramna Park.

“I fell in love with Ramna when I came to study at Dhaka University,” she said. “The greenery of Ramna never tires me. And Hare Road, in particular, has captivated me. I used to walk its full length. These days, of course, that’s not always possible.”