Tk 567.5b govt projects to bring healthcare to people's doorsteps

The government has moved to implement two major health-sector projects involving a proposed investment of Tk 567.5064 billion to expand treatment capacity at upazila health complexes and strengthen primary healthcare infrastructure at union and ward levels across the country.

The projects, scheduled to be implemented between December 2026 and November 2029, aim to construct, reconstruct, upgrade, remodel and renovate healthcare facilities, expand treatment capacity and improve access to essential services, particularly for rural and marginalised communities.

According to the draft Development Project Proposal (DPP) received from the Planning Commission, the first project, titled 'Construction, Reconstruction, Upgradation, Remodeling and Repair and Reform Works of Health Complexes at Upazila Level in Bangladesh', has a proposed cost of Tk 447.57385 billion.