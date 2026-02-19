Newcomers get several important ministries, some seniors get less

Among the BNP’s senior leaders, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Salahuddin Ahmed, and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud have been assigned important ministries. They have all been elected as MPs multiple times in the past and have prior experience serving in the cabinet.

In the past, the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives was invariably entrusted to the general secretary of the ruling party. This time too, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been given that responsibility.

Amir Khasru Mahmud has been placed in charge of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Planning. In the past, there have been instances where these two ministries were under a single minister. However, in recent years, there was usually a separate minister or state minister for planning. In the newly formed cabinet, Junaid Abdur Rahim Saki has been appointed as the state minister for these two ministries. Saki, a top leader of the Ganosamhati Andolon, has been elected as an MP for the first time.

Salahuddin Ahmed has been appointed as the Home Minister. This ministry is considered highly important, and political sources say that assigning such a senior leader to this role was expected.

Iqbal Hasan Mahmud served as the state minister for power and energy in the previous BNP government. This time, he has been appointed as a full minister. The state minister for this ministry, Anindya Islam, has been elected as a Member of Parliament for the first time.

Hafiz Uddin Ahmed has been given charge of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs. During the BNP government from 2001 to 2006, he first served as minister for jute and later for water resources. Toward the end of that tenure, the Ministry of Commerce was also placed under his responsibility. Compared to that, he has been assigned a relatively smaller ministry this time. Ishraq Hossain, elected from Dhaka-7 for the first time, has been appointed as the state minister alongside him.