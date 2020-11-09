Visa office remains open for urgent needs: Chinese Embassy

Prothom Alo English Desk
Visa office remains open for urgent needs: Chinese Embassy

The Chinese Embassy in Dhaka on Sunday said its visa office remains open, and Bangladeshi nationals with special and urgent needs for traveling can still come for visa application, reports UNB.

The Embassy said it will make timely notices in accordance with the evolving situation.

Several days ago, entry to China by foreign travellers from Russia, Britain, France, India, Italy, Belgium, Ukraine, Philippines, Nigeria, Ethiopia and Bangladesh holding valid visas or residence permits was suspended.

This is a temporary response without targeting any certain country, said the Embassy.

At present, Bangladeshi nationals holding valid visas of diplomatic, service, courtesy and type C visa, as well as those issued after 5 November will not be affected, according to the Chinese embassy.

Advertisement

More News

HC provides convict conditional probation option in a landmark verdict

HC provides convict conditional probation option in a landmark verdict

Showcause notice sent to Suhrawardy Hospital acting director

Showcause notice sent to Suhrawardy Hospital acting director

People asked to wear masks at religious places

People asked to wear masks at religious places

US to boost relations for Bangladesh's geopolitical importance: FM

US to boost relations for Bangladesh's geopolitical importance: FM