Visa office remains open for urgent needs: Chinese Embassy

The Chinese Embassy in Dhaka on Sunday said its visa office remains open, and Bangladeshi nationals with special and urgent needs for traveling can still come for visa application, reports UNB.

The Embassy said it will make timely notices in accordance with the evolving situation.

Several days ago, entry to China by foreign travellers from Russia, Britain, France, India, Italy, Belgium, Ukraine, Philippines, Nigeria, Ethiopia and Bangladesh holding valid visas or residence permits was suspended.

This is a temporary response without targeting any certain country, said the Embassy.

At present, Bangladeshi nationals holding valid visas of diplomatic, service, courtesy and type C visa, as well as those issued after 5 November will not be affected, according to the Chinese embassy.