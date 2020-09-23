Vitamin ‘A’ plus campaign begins 4 October

The national Vitamin ‘A’ plus campaign will start across the country from 4 October and to be continued till 17 October for feeding vitamin A plus capsules to all children aged between six and 59 months, reports BSS.

Line director SM Mustafizur Rahman of the Institute of Public Health Nutrition (IPHN) informed the media at the IPHN auditorium in the city’s Mohakhali area.

To contain the spread of COVID-19 infection, the campaign will be held at different centers across the country on different days during this period. Date for any certain area will be announced locally three days earlier.