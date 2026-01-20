4 new police stations being created, women and children ministry being renamed
The National Implementation Committee for Administrative Reforms (NICAR) has approved the proposal to establish four new police stations in the country.
Moreover, the proposal to change the name of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs has also been approved.
The 119th meeting of NICAR was held today, Tuesday, under the chairmanship of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at his residence Jamuna.
This is the first NICAR meeting during the tenure of the interim government.
A total of 11 proposals related to administrative reforms were approved at the meeting. This information was provided by the Chief Adviser's press wing after the meeting concluded.
The new police stations are Purbachal North in Gazipur district, Purbachal South in Narayanganj district, and Matarbari in Cox's Bazar district.
Additionally, the proposal to establish a new police station by dividing Raipura in Narsingdi district has been approved.
Furthermore, the proposal to upgrade Satkhira district from ''B'' to ''A'' category has been approved.
In the meeting, the proposal to merge the ''Health Services Division'' and the ''Health Education and Family Welfare Division'' of the Ministry of Health to reorganise as the ''Ministry of Health and Family Welfare'' was approved.
Additionally, the proposal to change the name of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs to the ''Ministry of Women and Children'' was approved in the meeting.
However, the English name of this ministry will remain unchanged.
The formation of two administrative divisions named ''Revenue Policy Division'' and ''Revenue Management Division'' under the Ministry of Finance was also approved in the meeting. It is noteworthy that the Revenue Policy and Revenue Management Ordinance, 2025, has already been issued in this regard.
The proposal to upgrade Satkhira district from ''B'' to ''A'' category, considering environmental global heritage, tourism, and economic potential, was approved in the meeting.
Additionally, the proposal to correct the spelling of the name of ''Bhulli'' police station in Thakurgaon district was approved in the meeting.
Besides, the Chief Adviser, several advisers, the Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary, and 14 other secretaries or senior secretaries of the government were present at the meeting.