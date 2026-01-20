4 new police stations being created, women and children ministry being renamed

The National Implementation Committee for Administrative Reforms (NICAR) has approved the proposal to establish four new police stations in the country.

Moreover, the proposal to change the name of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs has also been approved.

The 119th meeting of NICAR was held today, Tuesday, under the chairmanship of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at his residence Jamuna.

This is the first NICAR meeting during the tenure of the interim government.