82nd birthday of Begum Khaleda Zia Saturday

The 82nd birthday of former BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister, late Begum Khaleda Zia, will be observed Saturday. Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced a series of programmes marking the birthday of its former chairperson.

Doa and milad mahfils will be held at party offices and mosques across the country, a BNP press release said. In Dhaka, the programme will begin at 11:00 am at the party's Nayapaltan central office. Senior leaders of the party will attend the event.