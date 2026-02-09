Electioneering in Jatiya Sangsad polls to end tomorrow

Campaigning by candidates contesting the 13th National Parliament elections and the referendum, scheduled for 12 February, will officially end tomorrow, Tuesday at 7:30 am.

The electioneering period, which began on 22 January, concludes 48 hours before polling day, in line with the rules of the Election Commission (EC).

Under Section 18 of the Political Parties and Candidates Code of Conduct 2025, no registered political party, nominated candidate, independent contender, or their representatives may start campaigning earlier than three weeks before the scheduled vote, and all activities must cease 48 hours prior to balloting.