Electioneering in Jatiya Sangsad polls to end tomorrow
Campaigning by candidates contesting the 13th National Parliament elections and the referendum, scheduled for 12 February, will officially end tomorrow, Tuesday at 7:30 am.
The electioneering period, which began on 22 January, concludes 48 hours before polling day, in line with the rules of the Election Commission (EC).
Under Section 18 of the Political Parties and Candidates Code of Conduct 2025, no registered political party, nominated candidate, independent contender, or their representatives may start campaigning earlier than three weeks before the scheduled vote, and all activities must cease 48 hours prior to balloting.
In this regard, EC secretariat senior secretary Akhtar Ahmed said election campaigning by political parties will stop at 7:30am on 10 February, 48 hours ahead of the voting.
Voting in the election and referendum will take place simultaneously across 299 parliamentary constituencies nationwide from 7:30am to 4:30pm through ballot papers using transparent ballot boxes.
Recently, the Election Commission cancelled the 13th National Parliament election in Sherpur-3 constituency following the death of a Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami candidate.
A total of 51 political parties are participating in the elections with 2,034 candidates in total, including 275 independent candidates.
Among the political parties, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has fielded the highest number of candidates with 291 contenders contesting with the sheaf of paddy symbol.
Islami Andolan Bangladesh has fielded the second highest 258 candidates with the Hatpakha (hand fan) symbol, while Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has fielded 229 candidates with the Daripalla (scale) symbol.
Jatiya Party has nominated 198 candidates with the plough symbol. On the other hand, National Citizen Party (NCP) has fielded 32 candidates with the water lily bud symbol.
Among the independent candidates, 76 are contesting with the football symbol.