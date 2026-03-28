Letters to and by Tajuddin Ahmad: Mirrors of a personality

From the very beginning of the Liberation War, conspiracies aimed at politically accommodating East Pakistan within Pakistan’s framework, based on the Awami League’s six-point programme, were underway. One 13 August 1971 letter to him by an unknown sender details such a plan:

“There is a general feeling in some circles that the following solution under international pressure may be attempted:

1. A coup in the Pak army: Yahya is replaced and Tikka Khan court-martialled;

2. New army leadership acknowledges mistakes and throws the blame on Yahya;

3. East Pakistan is granted autonomy on the basis of ‘six points’;

4. Sheikh Sahib is freed and goes to autonomous East Pakistan; one Pakistan remains, one flag flies, the Army can save its face, and East Pakistan gets ‘six points’, with considerable foreign assistance for the ‘pacification programme’.”

Tajuddin Ahmad also faced conspiracies within the Awami League, as many leaders resented his prime ministership. Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury, then Organising Secretary of the Awami League, recalled such grievances in his book Rajnitir Teen Kaal. However, Tajuddin did not mention these tensions in any letters to his close associates or family, at least none included in this collection.

Similarly, in Dhaka Agartala Mujibnagar (1989), MA Mohaiemen described an altercation between Prime Minister Tajuddin Ahmad and one of the “four khalifas” of Chhatra League in the presence of Indian citizens. Yet Tajuddin neither allowed these incidents to affect his work nor recorded them in letters. Should such letters surface in the future, they could be included.