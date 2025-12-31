Gayebana janaza held across districts for Khaleda Zia

Gayebana janaza for BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia was held in various districts across the country. These janazas were organised by BNP and local people today, Wednesday. At the same time, prayer gatherings were held in different areas for the forgiveness of Khaleda Zia’s soul.

Khaleda Zia passed away yesterday morning while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. Today, Wednesday afternoon, her janaza was held at Manik Mia Avenue in the capital, attended by a massive crowd. Later in the evening, she was buried with state honours beside her husband, former president and BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, at Zia Udyan.