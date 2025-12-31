Gayebana janaza held across districts for Khaleda Zia
Gayebana janaza for BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia was held in various districts across the country. These janazas were organised by BNP and local people today, Wednesday. At the same time, prayer gatherings were held in different areas for the forgiveness of Khaleda Zia’s soul.
Khaleda Zia passed away yesterday morning while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. Today, Wednesday afternoon, her janaza was held at Manik Mia Avenue in the capital, attended by a massive crowd. Later in the evening, she was buried with state honours beside her husband, former president and BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, at Zia Udyan.
Rangpur
A gayebana janaza for Khaleda Zia was held at the central Eidgah in Rangpur. It was attended by leaders of various political parties, administrative officials, and thousands of worshippers. The local BNP organised the janaza. Imam Maulana Md. Hamidul Islam of Nazirhat Baitul Falah Jame Mosque led the prayers.
Attending the janaza were DIG Aminul Islam of Rangpur Range Police, Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md. Majid Ali, BNP city committee members and former mayoral candidate Kawsar Zaman, district Jubo Dal senior vice-president Rakibul Islam, National Citizen Party (NCP) city senior joint convener Alal Uddin Kaderi, and NCP district joint secretary Sheikh Rejwan.
Meanwhile, a prayer gathering for Khaleda Zia’s soul was held at Begum Rokeya University, attended by teachers, students, and officials at the Central Mosque after Asr prayer. Following her death, the metropolitan traders’ association observed a half-day closure of shops to express mourning.
Rajshahi
Gayebana janazas were held in various parts of Rajshahi with participation from BNP and allied organisations as well as citizens from all walks of life. Today at 2:0.0 pm, a janaza was organised at Tikapara Eidgah Maidan, followed by special prayers for Khaleda Zia’s soul.
Gayebana janazas were also conducted in the district’s Godagari, Tanore, and other upazilas. At key BNP offices in the city, Quran recitations were broadcast through loudspeakers. Mourning was observed at educational institutions including Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET), where a large banner was displayed at the main gate in tribute to Khaleda Zia.
At Rajshahi University, a gayebana janaza was held at the central mosque premises after Zuhr prayers. Imam Maulana Sahajul Islam, assistant imam of the central mosque, led the prayers. Vice-chancellor Professor Saleh Hasan Naqib, pro-vice-chancellor Professor Farid Uddin, Professor F. Nazrul Islam of the Physics Department, and senior officials and faculty members attended.
Sylhet
A gayebana janaza was held today at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Officials, BPL players, and journalists attended the janaza in front of the stadium’s green gallery.
Another gayebana janaza was held at Sylhet Central Shaheed Minar around 4:30 pm, led by Hafiz Marjan Ahmad. People from various professions attended. Additionally, at the initiative of Khaleda Zia’s advisor and BNP nominee for Sylhet-4 Ariful Haque Chowdhury, a Quran khatam and prayer gathering was organised at his Kumarpara residence.
A mourning book opened yesterday at the district and city BNP temporary offices in Topkhana area saw people from different walks of life expressing grief and signing. Shops, businesses, and malls in Sylhet remained closed from morning till 12 pm in tribute to Khaleda Zia.
Mymensingh
A gayebana janaza was held at Ishwarganj Boro Khela Maidan in Mymensingh, attended by a large number of people. Imam Maulana Md. Khalilur Rahman of Ishwarganj Noor Mosque led the prayers.
Before the janaza, speeches recalling Khaleda Zia’s life and work were delivered by upazila BNP joint convener A.K.M. Harun or Rashid, Shahjahan Joypuri, Md. Ahsan Parvez, Abdullah Al Mamun, Shahjahan Kabir, and municipality BNP secretary Md. Noor Alam among others. All businesses in Mymensingh city remained closed in mourning. A Quran khatam and prayer gathering was held at the initiative of BNP nominee for Gafargaon Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman.
Bogura
A gayebana janaza was held today at the historic Altafunnessa Playground in Bogura at 3:00 pm, attended by people from all walks of life. Special prayers for Khaleda Zia’s soul followed.
Shops, offices, and institutions in the city were closed from dawn as a mark of respect. Crowds gathered at major markets and hotel areas, watching the janaza broadcast live on large screens.
Barishal
Barishal city’s 30 wards observed a seven-day prayer and mourning programme at BNP offices following Khaleda Zia’s death. Black flags were raised at all district, city, ward, and union BNP offices. Prayer gatherings were also held in city mosques. A gayebana janaza was held today at 4:30 pm at Uzirpur Women’s College ground, organised by Uzirpur upazila Sramik Dal.
Jhenaidah
A gayebana janaza was held at Shailakupa Degree College ground, organised by upazila BNP. Thousands attended. The district BNP announced a seven-day mourning programme. A mourning book was opened at the party office from 30 December, and Quran recitations continue until 5 January, according to district BNP deputy office secretary Sakib Ahmed.
Chattogram
Separate gayebana janazas were held in Satkania and Lohagara upazilas. The janaza in Satkania was held at Keranihat Station at 2:00 pm, and Lohagara at Padua Sikder Dighi area at 4:30 pm. Local BNP, Jamaat, NCP leaders and citizens attended. Satkania prayers were led by Satkania Model Mosque khatib Md. Mizanur Rahman and Lohagara by Padua Bazar Jame Mosque khatib Ershad Ullah.
Feni
A gayebana janaza was held today at 3:30 pm at Solaiman Bhuiyan Government Primary School ground, South Char Sahabikari, Sonagazi, Feni, organised by United States Zia Forum founder-president Solaiman Bhuiyan. Imam Maulana Nurnobi of Akbariya Madrasah led the prayers.