Amar Ekushey book fair to start on 20 February this year

The 2026 Amar Ekushey Book Fair, which had been postponed due to the organisation of the 13th National Parliamentary Election, will start on 20 February.

The fair will be inaugurated at 11:00 am on that day and will continue until 15 March. Traditionally, the Amar Ekushey Book Fair begins on 1 February and runs for one month.

This decision was taken at an emergency meeting held on Wednesday afternoon at the Shaheed Munir Chowdhury auditorium of the Bangla Academy to determine the dates of the Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2026.

The information was subsequently announced on the Bangla Academy’s official Facebook page.