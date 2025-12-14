Dhaka University admin removes pictures of Ghulam Azam, Nizami, Quader Mollah, painted as collaborators

On the occasion of Martyred Intellectuals Day, the administration of Jagannath Hall at Dhaka University has removed the pictures of Jamaat leaders Ghulam Azam, Motiur Rahman Nizami, and Quader Mollah, convicted of war crimes, which had been painted as Razakars on the hall’s roads.

These pictures were painted last night, Saturday, on the roads near Rabindra Bhaban and October Memorial Building, and were removed on Sunday morning.

Sudipto Pramanik, General Secretary of the Jagannath Hall Student Council, told Prothom Alo that since DUCSU did not organise any programme to mark 14 December, the Hall Council arranged a programme called “Resistance Through the Brush.” During the programme, students painted pictures of recognised Razakars.