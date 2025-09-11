Human rights Members of the European Parliament to visit Bangladesh
MEPs will meet with representatives of the interim government and civil society to discuss the human rights dimension of EU-Bangladesh relations and will visit the Rohingya refugee camps.
A delegation of five Human Rights subcommittee members of the European Parliament will visit Bangladesh from 16 to 18 September to hold meetings with representatives of the interim government, non-government organisations, civil society organisations, labour representatives and representatives of multilateral organisations operating on the ground.
They will also visit the Rohingya refugee camps near the city of Cox’s Bazar, to the south of the country, reports a press release.
Since the violent crackdown on the mass uprising of 2024 and the subsequent downfall of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh is undergoing a period of political transition under an interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus.
The interim authorities launched a reform process in autumn 2024, including the country’s electoral system, judiciary and other key institutions. EU and Bangladesh have furthermore resumed negotiations on a new Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA).
Against the backdrop of the upcoming elections in February 2026 and of the strengthening of EU-Bangladesh relations, the European Parliament delegation is visiting the country to learn more about the work of the interim government in promoting good governance and advancing human rights, including international labour standards, and to discuss the EU-Bangladesh partnership in these areas.
The delegation will be composed of the following Members:
- Mounir Satouri (Greens/EFA, FR), Human Rights subcommittee and delegation chair
- Isabel Wiseler-Lima (EPP, Luxembourg)
- Arkadiusz Mularczyk (ECR, PL)
- Urmas Paet (Renew Europe, Estonia)
- Catarina Vieira (The Greens/EFA, The Netherlands)