Highway blocked in Narayanganj to protest killing of Islami Jubo Andolan leader

Mujahidul Islam, also known as Bulbul (45), a local leader of Islami Jubo Andolan, was hacked to death in Narayanganj’s Bandar. He was attacked and killed in the Salehnagar area at around 10:00 pm yesterday, Thursday. Police have arrested one person in connection with the killing.

In protest against Mujahidul’s killing, leaders and activists of Islami Andolan blocked the Dhaka–Chattogram Highway and held demonstrations on Friday morning.

Traffic came to a standstill for about half an hour while the highway was blocked. Police later went to the scene and brought the situation under control. Police have arrested a man named Sheikh Sifat for his alleged involvement in the incident.