Accountability for human rights violations is crucial: UN rights chief

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Sunday said the shocking violence in Bangladesh must stop as scores more protesters were killed over the weekend.

At least 13 police officers were also killed when a police station was attacked in Sirajganj district.

The UN rights chief in a media statement also expressed apprehension over possibility of further deaths and destruction centering ‘March to Dhaka’ announced by the students.

“With a mass march on Dhaka planned for tomorrow, and the youth wing of the ruling party called up against the protesters, I am deeply worried that there will be further loss of life and wider destruction.

I appeal urgently to the political leadership and to the security forces to abide by their obligations to protect the right to life, and the freedom of peaceful assembly and expression.”