Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU
BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia has been taken to the coronary care unit (CCU) of Evercare Hospitals in Dhaka.
As her health deteriorated, she was admitted to the hospital around 3:30 am on Saturday, and was later taken to the CCU, says her personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain.
“Madam is undergoing treatment in the CCU, under the close observation of the medical board. I have nothing more to say right now,” he told Prothom Alo this afternoon.
Earlier, the BNP chairperson was hospitalised on 2 May. She then received treatment in the CCU for two days.
The 79-year-old leader is battling multiple health issues, including arthritis, heart disease, lung, liver, and kidney complications, as well as diabetes.
Khaleda Zia, who is convicted but staying home under an executive order, has been in a critical health condition for an extended period of time. She was previously admitted to Evercare Hospitals on 9 August last year and remained under medical care for over five months before being discharged on 11 January.
Her family had requested the government to permit her treatment abroad, but it was denied. Later, three specialist physicians from the US were brought in to perform a surgery on her blood vessels on 27 October, last year.