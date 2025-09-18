Expats voter registration to begin in October: EC

The Election Commission (EC) has announced that the voter registration process for expatriate Bangladeshis in the upcoming 13th parliamentary elections is likely to begin in mid-October.

According to EC officials, Bangladeshi citizens residing abroad who have National Identity Cards (NIDs) will be eligible to register as voters through a mobile application, developed by the Commission.

The initiative aims to ensure the participation of expatriate Bangladeshis in the national election process for the first time.