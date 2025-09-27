36pc of the unemployed seek jobs through relatives, friends: BBS survey

Unemployed youths most often look for jobs through relatives and friends as they believe that friends and relatives are the ones who can help them get the jobs they desire.

As a result, family and friends are considered the most trusted sources for getting jobs.

According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) Labour Force Survey, around 36 per cent of job seekers request help from relatives and friends to find employment.

In other words, roughly one in three unemployed persons seeks jobs through personal networks. Meanwhile, about 26 per cent search for jobs through newspaper advertisements, and around 12 per cent directly approach various organisations in person.

This picture emerges from the recently published BBS Labour Force Survey 2024.