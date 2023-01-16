10-yr in jail for question leak, 2-yr for fraudulence in BPSC exam

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) bill, proposed by the state minister of public administration ministry Farhad Hossain, has been passed in the parliament in voice vote on Monday, repealing BPSC Ordinance-1977.
According to the act, the commission will be allowed to set the methods and conditions of examinations in order to recruit manpower for the republic as per the law.
The bill says the intention of leaking, publishing or distributing any paper containing real or fake questions before the test will be deemed as a punishable offence. A 10-year in jail coupled with compensation is the highest punishment for the crime, which is cognizable and non-bailable too.
Replacing the answer sheet by any other imported paper in the exam centre will be subjected to two-year imprisonment and compensation, the bill added.
Apart from this, those, who will supply any answer, book, written paper, page or quote to examinees in the hall via orally or digital device, will be sentenced two years in jail and fined.
Except for question leak, the punishment in other offences will be awarded through the mobile court act.