Bangladesh

Pranay Verma appointed as India’s ambassador to Belgium and the EU

Prothom Alo Desk
Indian Ambassador to Bangladesh Pranay VermaFile Photo

Pranay Verma, the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, has been appointed as India’s next ambassador to Belgium and the European union (EU).

The was announced today, Friday, in a press release published on the website of India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

The press release stated that Pranay Verma, who is currently serving as India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, has been appointed as India’s next ambassador to Belgium and the European Union.

It also added that Pranay Verma is expected to assume his new responsibilities soon.

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