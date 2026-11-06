Defeated forces of 7 Nov turned the country into a subservient state in name of Grand Alliance: PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has wished that the revolutionary spirit of 7 November serve as the inspiration and guiding force for building the future Bangladesh.

He made the wish in a message on the occasion of the Historic National Revolution and Solidarity Day to be observed tomorrow, Saturday.

Tarique Rahman said on 7 November 1975, the soldiers and people of Bangladesh united to thwart all conspiracies against the country's independence and sovereignty.

The historic 7 November was a defining moment in the nation's history, when the friends and foes of Bangladesh were clearly identified, he said.

He said a saying deserves particular consideration in discussing Bangladesh's Liberation War and the various historic milestones of the nation: “Those who remain preoccupied with the past are blind in one eye, while those who forget the past are blind in both eyes.”