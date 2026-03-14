Mirza Abbas to be taken to Singapore on Sunday for advanced treatment

Mirza Abbas, political adviser to prime minister Tarique Rahman and MP for Dhaka-8, will be taken to Singapore for advanced treatment.

He will be flown to Singapore by air ambulance at 11:00 am tomorrow, Sunday.

His wife Afroza Abbas and their elder son Mirza Yasir Abbas will accompany him.

Mirza Abbas’s personal secretary Mizanur Rahman Sohel provided the information to the media.

Mirza Abbas, a standing committee member of the BNP, was admitted to Evercare Hospital in Bashundhara after he fell ill and lost consciousness on Wednesday night.

A medical board has been formed for his treatment. Two surgeries were later performed on his brain. He is now under close observation. A CT scan of his brain was conducted on Saturday morning, and BNP health affairs secretary Rafiqul Islam said the report came out satisfactory.

Prime minister Tarique Rahman has been regularly inquiring about the health of the senior BNP leader. The prime minister visited Evercare Hospital on Friday afternoon.

Local government minister and BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, opposition leader and Jamaat amir Shafiqul Rahman, and others have also visited the hospital to inquire about Mirza Abbas’s condition.