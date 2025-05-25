Chief Adviser sticking to his timeline after meetings with political parties
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Saturday reiterated his position on the next election, stressing that the government will not go beyond June next year.
"Prof Yunus is a man of his word. He gave a cut-off time. He won't go beyond that," Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told reporters, referring to the next national election that is likely to be held between December 2025 to June 2026.
Alam also said the Chief Adviser conveyed the same to BNP when its leaders met the Chief Adviser at his residence.
The Press Secretary briefed the reporters in front of State Guest House Jamuna after CA's three separate meetings with the delegations of BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and National Citizen Party (NCP).
Responding to a question, Press Secretary Alam said the Chief Adviser repeatedly mentioned December this to 30 June next year and stressed that the Chief Adviser keeps his words.
When pressed further, Alam said 30 June is a specific date, and the Chief Adviser will not go beyond that.
The Press Secretary said Chief Adviser Prof Yunus will probably convey the same message to other political parties, which will meet him on Sunday.
Alam said the political leaders expressed their confidence in his (CA) leadership and all the three meetings were held in friendly environment.
He also mentioned that leaders of the NCP demanded local government polls.
Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretaries Apurba Jahangir and Abul Kalam Azad Majumder were also present.
Earlier, the interim government said it will take the necessary decisions together with the people of the country if the government’s “autonomy, reform efforts, justice process, fair election plan, and normal operations” are obstructed to the point of making its duties unmanageable.
“If - under the instigation of defeated forces or as part of a foreign conspiracy - the performance of these responsibilities becomes impossible, the government will present all reasons to the public and then take the necessary steps with the people,” said the Council of Advisers in a statement after its unscheduled meeting.
Despite all obstacles, the Council of Advisers said the interim government continues to fulfil its responsibilities by putting national interests above group interests.
“The interim government upholds the public expectations of the July Uprising,” said the Council of Advisers.
The unscheduled meeting of the Advisory Council was held hours before the talks between the Chief Adviser and BNP and Jamaat leaders.