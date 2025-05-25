Chief Adviser sticking to his timeline after meetings with political parties

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Saturday reiterated his position on the next election, stressing that the government will not go beyond June next year.

"Prof Yunus is a man of his word. He gave a cut-off time. He won't go beyond that," Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told reporters, referring to the next national election that is likely to be held between December 2025 to June 2026.

Alam also said the Chief Adviser conveyed the same to BNP when its leaders met the Chief Adviser at his residence.