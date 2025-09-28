Now is the time to take political steps in Rakhine: Khalilur Rahman

National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman has said that the situation in Myanmar’s Rakhine State is comparatively improving. Therefore, the time has come to take genuine political steps there.

He made this remark last Thursday in New York at a discussion organised by the US State Department on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session.

The event, titled “The Global Refugee and the Asylum System: What Went Wrong and How to Fix It”, was chaired by US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. Representatives from Bangladesh, Panama, Liberia, and Kosovo took part in the discussion, along with participants from other countries, international organisations, and advisory groups.