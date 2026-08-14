LNG supply halts again from Excelerate terminal, Summit commences supply

Bangladesh has been reeling from a severe gas crisis for over three weeks. The situation worsened further when Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) supplies from Summit’s floating terminal were suspended on Thursday afternoon.

A new vessel carrying LNG arrived in the Bay of Bengal this evening, Friday. The cargo will be transferred to Summit’s terminal overnight. That is why the facility has resumed gas supplies on a limited scale. Supplies to the pipeline grid are expected to increase by Saturday morning.

Petrobangla oversees LNG imports under the approval of the Energy Division, whilst its subsidiary, Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Limited (RPGCL), manages the procurement process.

A senior official involved in the import operations stated that Excelerate Energy’s terminal shut down again at 4:00 pm today due to a technical fault and remained offline past 8:00 pm, exacerbating the gas deficit across the country.