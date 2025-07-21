European Union provides €26m to strengthen Bangladesh's education
The European Union (EU) has disbursed EUR 26 million to the Bangladesh government to support ongoing reforms in primary education and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) sectors.
This grant financing recognises significant progress made by the government in implementing key reforms aligned with the National Education Policy, the National Skills Development Policy, and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The EU is Bangladesh’s long-term partner for education sector, a priority issue for the country’s inclusive economic development. This substantial payment is part of the European Union's broader commitment to support Bangladesh's education system through a budget support operation of EUR 245 million for primary education along with TVET. Since 2018, the EU has provided EUR 219.125 million in grants for these two education sub-sectors. Another EUR 6 million is being provided to help implement reforms and institutional capacity building through technical assistance.
With this financing, Bangladesh achieved tangible progress in the primary education sector. Supported by tailored teaching-learning materials and standardised assessment tools, a remedial education programme was piloted to address the gaps in foundational literacy and numeracy. This will play a critical role in laying the foundation for future scale-up. The government also prioritised inclusive infrastructure, with over 35,000 gender-segregated WASH blocks constructed and functional.
Additionally, more than 3,400 primary schools were converted to single-shift operations, increasing instructional time and improving classroom effectiveness.
In the TVET sector, the European Union supported Bangladesh in driving forward key structural reforms. A Bangladesh National Qualifications Framework (BNQF) policy was developed and is awaiting approval, while a Quality Assurance Manual was formally adopted to standardise institutional practices.
The government also published its first Annual Sector Performance Report
(ASPR) for TVET, marking a step forward in transparency and accountability. Additionally, the recruitment of over 1,470 new TVET instructors helped address teacher shortages and improve the quality of vocational education across the country.
EU Ambassador to Bangladesh, Michael Miller, remarked: “Education is one of the most powerful investments we can make for a more just, inclusive, and prosperous society. The EU is proud to partner with Bangladesh’s education reform agenda and our shared goal of building a future-ready, skilled generation. This disbursement is a recognition of real progress and a reaffirmation of our partnership to ensure that girls and boys, persons with disabilities, and youth from marginalised communities are empowered through quality education and vocational skills for
decent work and active citizenship.”
Looking ahead, the European Union encourages Bangladesh to further align its education and skills development reforms with the EU’s Global Gateway strategy. By investing in green and digital skills, promoting inclusive and gender-responsive systems, and strengthening regional and global mobility pathways, Bangladesh can unlock greater opportunities for its youth and workforce. Such alignment will not only support the country’s sustainable development but also enhance its role in future talent partnerships and global value chains, building stronger connectivity with the European Union and increasing employment opportunities.