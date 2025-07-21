European Union provides €26m to strengthen Bangladesh's education

The European Union (EU) has disbursed EUR 26 million to the Bangladesh government to support ongoing reforms in primary education and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) sectors.

This grant financing recognises significant progress made by the government in implementing key reforms aligned with the National Education Policy, the National Skills Development Policy, and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The EU is Bangladesh’s long-term partner for education sector, a priority issue for the country’s inclusive economic development. This substantial payment is part of the European Union's broader commitment to support Bangladesh's education system through a budget support operation of EUR 245 million for primary education along with TVET. Since 2018, the EU has provided EUR 219.125 million in grants for these two education sub-sectors. Another EUR 6 million is being provided to help implement reforms and institutional capacity building through technical assistance.

With this financing, Bangladesh achieved tangible progress in the primary education sector. Supported by tailored teaching-learning materials and standardised assessment tools, a remedial education programme was piloted to address the gaps in foundational literacy and numeracy. This will play a critical role in laying the foundation for future scale-up. The government also prioritised inclusive infrastructure, with over 35,000 gender-segregated WASH blocks constructed and functional.