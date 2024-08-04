Army to support the nation in any situation: Army chief
The chief of army staff, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, has said the Bangladesh Army is a symbol of trust for the people and it will always stand by the people and support the nation in any situation.
He made the statement when he conducted an 'Officers Address' at the Helmet Auditorium in the army headquarters on Saturday.
As part of the regular programme, he delivered a significant address to all army officers, focusing on the current security situation of the country and providing various directives regarding army operations. He also answered several questions from the officers.
General Waker-Uz-Zaman emphasized the need to ensure the safety of the public, valuable state assets, and key installations under all circumstances. He reiterated that the Bangladesh Army is a symbol of trust for the people and assured that the army will always stand by the people and support the nation in any situation.
Additionally, he advised staying vigilant against ongoing rumors on social media and instructed officers to perform their duties with honesty, integrity, and fairness.
Senior military officials from the army headquarters, along with formation commanders and all ranks of army personnel from various cantonments, participated in the address via video teleconference (VTC).