Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner withdrawn for ‘violating protocol’ while shaking hands with PM

A video circulating on social media shows Divisional Commissioner Yusuf Ali leaning towards the Prime Minister and stepping forward while shaking his hand as he bade him farewell at the airport.

The footage appears to show him attempting to approach the Prime Minister by stepping out of the protocol line. The incident has sparked discussion over whether he breached official protocol.

Several sources at the Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner’s Office said the authorities had instructed Additional Secretary Yusuf Ali on Wednesday morning to report to the Ministry of Public Administration.

He therefore handed over his responsibilities and left Rajshahi by car that night. He passed through the city’s Talaimari area at 11:30 pm and has since arrived in Dhaka.