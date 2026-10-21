Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner withdrawn for ‘violating protocol’ while shaking hands with PM
Yusuf Ali, Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner (additional secretary) has been withdrawn and attached to the Ministry of Public Administration. The authorities released him from his post with immediate effect on Tuesday. He left Rajshahi later that day.
Mohammad Rezaul Alam Sarkar, the additional divisional commissioner (Revenue), has been given responsibility as acting divisional commissioner.
The authorities have not specified the exact reason for Yusuf Ali’s immediate release from his post.
Asked about the matter, State Minister for Public Administration Md Abdul Bari told Prothom Alo on Wednesday that Yusuf Ali had been withdrawn for administrative reasons. “This happens all the time,” he said.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman visited Rajshahi on Tuesday. His flight landed at Shah Makhdum Airport in Rajshahi in the afternoon. He left Rajshahi at 7:00 pm after attending a public rally.
A video circulating on social media shows Divisional Commissioner Yusuf Ali leaning towards the Prime Minister and stepping forward while shaking his hand as he bade him farewell at the airport.
The footage appears to show him attempting to approach the Prime Minister by stepping out of the protocol line. The incident has sparked discussion over whether he breached official protocol.
Several sources at the Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner’s Office said the authorities had instructed Additional Secretary Yusuf Ali on Wednesday morning to report to the Ministry of Public Administration.
He therefore handed over his responsibilities and left Rajshahi by car that night. He passed through the city’s Talaimari area at 11:30 pm and has since arrived in Dhaka.