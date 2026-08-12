Japanese deputy foreign minister calls on state minister for foreign affairs
Japanese Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Namau Hiroyuki called on State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam today, Wednesday.
The Japanese Senior Deputy Foreign Minister is on a two-day official visit to Dhaka to attend 7th Bangladesh-Japan Foreign Office Consultations (FOC), says the press release.
The State Minister welcomed the visiting Senior Deputy Minister and expressed satisfaction at the successful holding of the consultations.
Mentioning Bangladesh’s longstanding friendship with Japan, she reaffirmed our commitment to further advancing the Bangladesh-Japan Strategic Partnership.
Highlighting Japan’s longstanding contribution to Bangladesh’s development, the State Minister appreciated Japan’s continued support through the BIG-B Initiative and Official Security Assistance programme.
She also welcomed increased Japanese investment and enhanced economic cooperation, and expressed hope for expanded opportunities for skilled Bangladeshi workers in Japan.
Senior Deputy Minister Namazu Hiroyuki expressed appreciation for Bangladesh’s warm hospitality and reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to strengthening its close and longstanding ties with Bangladesh, recognising Bangladesh as an important partner in South Asia.
Both sides expressed confidence that the Strategic Partnership would continue to deepen and expand in the years ahead.
Following the courtesy call, the State Minister hosted a dinner in honour of the visiting delegation.