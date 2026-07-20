Milestone fighter jet crash marks 1 year, prayers for the victims

Speaking at the Diabari campus programme, the college's Principal, Jahangir Alam Khan, said that students had gathered to remember their classmates who lost their lives.

He said they prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased and for the speedy recovery of everyone injured in the incident, including the students.

The institution has announced a two-day programme to commemorate those who died and to express solidarity with the injured.

As part of the programme, it will open the crash site to the public on Tuesday, the Principal said. He added that Scout and Rover members would present a guard of honour at the site.

Participants would lay flowers in tribute to the victims, observe a one-minute silence, offer prayers and take part in a remembrance session.

The institution will also display photographs of the victims, memorial writings by their friends and various messages of tribute. Parents will also attend Tuesday's programme.