Milestone fighter jet crash marks 1 year, prayers for the victims
Tuesday (21 July) will mark one year of the Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet crash at the Milestone School and College campus in Diabari, Uttara, Dhaka.
The institution held a prayer and remembrance programme to honour those who lost their lives and to pray for the recovery of those injured in the tragedy.
The institution organised the prayer and remembrance programme at its Diabari campus on Monday morning. At the same time, its 16 other branches also held similar prayer and remembrance events.
Speaking at the Diabari campus programme, the college's Principal, Jahangir Alam Khan, said that students had gathered to remember their classmates who lost their lives.
He said they prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased and for the speedy recovery of everyone injured in the incident, including the students.
The institution has announced a two-day programme to commemorate those who died and to express solidarity with the injured.
As part of the programme, it will open the crash site to the public on Tuesday, the Principal said. He added that Scout and Rover members would present a guard of honour at the site.
Participants would lay flowers in tribute to the victims, observe a one-minute silence, offer prayers and take part in a remembrance session.
The institution will also display photographs of the victims, memorial writings by their friends and various messages of tribute. Parents will also attend Tuesday's programme.
During the remembrance event, eighth-grade student Surjo Somoy Bishwas recalled that he and his classmates became trapped in a second-floor room after the fighter jet crashed.
He said flames, thick smoke and the cries of injured classmates created a horrifying scene. Teachers tried to rescue the students by breaking the iron window grilles. Later, following signals from rescuers outside, he led his classmates to safety.
Remembering his classmates who lost their lives, Surjo Somoy Bishwas said, "I will never forget them."
On 21 July last year, a Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet crashed into Milestone School and College in Diabari, Uttara.
The accident claimed 36 lives, including 28 students. The aircraft's pilot, Flight Lieutenant Md Towkir Islam, also died in the crash. Many of those injured have yet to make a full recovery and have not returned completely to their normal lives.