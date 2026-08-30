Dhaka, Beijing ready to launch diplomacy and defence dialogue

Bangladesh and China have discussed a range of issues of mutual interest to advance bilateral cooperation. These included cooperation on the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project, an early launch of a strategic dialogue at the foreign minister level, and the initiation of a diplomacy and defence dialogue at the state minister level.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen paid a courtesy call on State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday afternoon.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement issued in the afternoon that the two sides discussed these issues during the meeting.