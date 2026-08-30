Yao Wen calls on Humaiun Kobir
Dhaka, Beijing ready to launch diplomacy and defence dialogue
Bangladesh and China have discussed a range of issues of mutual interest to advance bilateral cooperation. These included cooperation on the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project, an early launch of a strategic dialogue at the foreign minister level, and the initiation of a diplomacy and defence dialogue at the state minister level.
Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen paid a courtesy call on State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday afternoon.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement issued in the afternoon that the two sides discussed these issues during the meeting.
State Minister Humaiun Kobir described China as a trusted friend and valuable strategic partner of Bangladesh.
He reaffirmed Bangladesh's commitment to the one-China policy. Following Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's recent successful visit to China, he expressed satisfaction over the new momentum in bilateral relations and efforts to elevate Bangladesh-China ties into a "Bangladesh-China community with a shared future based on partnership."
Yao Wen congratulated Humaiun Kobir on assuming office as state minister for foreign affairs and sought his cooperation in further advancing the longstanding close relations between Bangladesh and China.
He also conveyed to the state minister a message of congratulations from China's Executive Vice Foreign Minister.
The Chinese ambassador briefed the state minister on progress in implementing the outcomes of the prime minister's recent visit to China. These included the groundbreaking of the China Economic and Industrial Zone (CEIZ), the signing of a commercial agreement for the modernisation of Mongla Port, and potential Chinese cooperation in establishing the Mongla Export Processing Zone (EPZ).
Yao Wen said the CEIZ is expected to attract around 30 Chinese companies through investments of approximately US$500 million, creating employment opportunities for around 100,000 Bangladeshis locally.
The two sides discussed various issues of mutual interest, including cooperation on the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project, an early launch of the strategic dialogue at the foreign minister level, and the initiation of a diplomacy and defence dialogue at the state minister level.
They also discussed initiating the process of exporting jackfruit and guava from Bangladesh to China, cooperation through the China-Bangladesh-Myanmar Economic Corridor, and the Rohingya issue.
Yao Wen also briefed Humaiun Kobir on planned high-level exchanges and visits in the coming days. These include planned visits to Bangladesh by the vice-chairman of the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), the minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC), and the executive vice-governor of Yunnan Province.
The Chinese ambassador invited State Minister Humaiun Kobir to visit China in October this year.