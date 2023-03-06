PM Hasina seeks dev partners' five key supports for LDCs

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday sought five key supports from development partners to make smart, innovative and knowledge-based society in Least Developed Countries (LDCs) to promote a peaceful, just and inclusive global society.

"A smart, innovative and knowledge-based society will help promote a peaceful, just and inclusive society," she said.

The premier was elaborating the five key supports of development partners while speaking as the chief guest at a side event titled "Investment in Research and Development in LDCs for Smart and Innovative Societies" held at Auditorium-3 of Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) here.

The event was held on the sidelines of the 5th United Nations Conference on LDCs here.

As the first key support of development partners, Sheikh Hasina called for providing appropriate incentives to the international private sector for impactful technology transfer to LDCs, including for climate action.

Secondly, she said: help investing in digital infrastructures to reduce broadband divide and tech discriminations in LDCs.

Thirdly, she said foster collaboration among research professionals and institutes to address issues and challenges facing LDCs.

As fourth the premier called for continuation of LDC waivers under TRIPS agreement, also beyond graduation, especially for pharmaceuticals and agro-chemicals.

And finally, she said: support developing an intellectual property regime conducive to both innovation and development in LDCs.

Sheikh Hasina also mentioned her goal to go much further to the next vision of building 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041.

"It will be based on four core elements: Smart Citizen, Smart Government, Smart Society and Smart Economy," she said.