Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Saturday paid tribute to the martyred members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces on the occasion of Armed Forces Day 2026.

He paid homage by placing wreaths at the altar of Shikha Anirban (flame eternal) at Dhaka Cantonment this morning, expressing deep respect for the memory of the armed forces members who made the supreme sacrifice in the 1971 Liberation War.

After laying the wreath, he stood in solemn silence for a while as a mark of profound respect for the martyrs.