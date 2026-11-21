PM pays tribute to Armed Forces martyrs
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Saturday paid tribute to the martyred members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces on the occasion of Armed Forces Day 2026.
He paid homage by placing wreaths at the altar of Shikha Anirban (flame eternal) at Dhaka Cantonment this morning, expressing deep respect for the memory of the armed forces members who made the supreme sacrifice in the 1971 Liberation War.
After laying the wreath, he stood in solemn silence for a while as a mark of profound respect for the martyrs.
A contingent of the Army, Navy and Air Force presented a guard of honour while the bugle sounded the last post.
The prime minister later signed the visitors' book kept at the memorial.
Earlier, upon his arrival at Shikha Anirban, he was received by the chiefs of the three services and senior officials of the Armed Forces Division.
Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Navy Chief Admiral Khondkar Misbah Ul Azim and Air Chief Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan also jointly placed wreaths at Shikha Anirban on behalf of their respective forces.
After placing the wreath, the prime minister went to the Armed Forces Division, where the chiefs of three services paid a courtesy call on him.
Later, the premier attended a reception for selected gallantry award-winning freedom fighters and their heirs at the Army Multipurpose Complex in Dhaka Cantonment. Around 101 freedom fighters and their successors took part in the programme. After the reception, the prime minister joined the freedom fighters and their heirs at a tea session.
Special programmes were taken up at all cantonments, naval bases and installations, and air force bases across the country to mark Armed Forces Day, PM's Deputy Press Secretary Jahidul Islam Rony said.
The day's programmes began with special munajat at mosques after Fajr prayers, seeking the welfare and prosperity of the country, continued progress of the Armed Forces and eternal peace for the souls of the martyred members of the Armed Forces.
Earlier in the day, President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also paid tribute at Shikha Anirban and signed the visitors' book.
On this day in 1971, the Army, Navy and Air Force launched a coordinated offensive against Pakistani occupation forces, which hastened the country's victory in the Liberation War. The day has been observed as Armed Forces Day every year since independence.
A reception will also be hosted on behalf of the prime minister at Senakunja in Dhaka Cantonment at 4 pm.