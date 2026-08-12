Shopping malls, markets and shops ordered to close by 8pm

The government has changed the operating hours of shopping malls, markets and shops across the country as part of measures to save electricity.

Under the new schedule, these establishments may remain open from 11:00am to 8:00pm.

The government has also ordered all illuminated billboards to be switched off by 7:00pm. In addition, all decorative lighting has been ordered to remain completely switched off. The new measures came into effect on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources announced the decisions in an order issued Wednesday evening.

The government has also instructed that ongoing and upcoming trade fairs and cultural events across the country must end by 8:00pm. However, food shops, hospitals, pharmacies and other essential services will remain exempt from the directive, according to the order.