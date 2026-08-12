Shopping malls, markets and shops ordered to close by 8pm
The government has changed the operating hours of shopping malls, markets and shops across the country as part of measures to save electricity.
Under the new schedule, these establishments may remain open from 11:00am to 8:00pm.
The government has also ordered all illuminated billboards to be switched off by 7:00pm. In addition, all decorative lighting has been ordered to remain completely switched off. The new measures came into effect on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources announced the decisions in an order issued Wednesday evening.
The government has also instructed that ongoing and upcoming trade fairs and cultural events across the country must end by 8:00pm. However, food shops, hospitals, pharmacies and other essential services will remain exempt from the directive, according to the order.
The Energy Ministry said a notification issued on 11 June had allowed shopping malls, markets and shops to remain open until 9:00pm.
Under the new decision, that closing time has now been brought forward to 8:00pm.
It may be noted that on 28 February, the United States and Israel jointly launched attacks on Iran, prompting retaliatory strikes by Iran. The conflict subsequently spread across the Middle East. At one point, the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for fuel supplies, was effectively closed. This led to sharp increases in fuel prices and a worsening energy crisis, whose impact was also felt in Bangladesh.
Against the backdrop of the global energy crisis caused by the conflict in the Middle East, the government reduced the working hours of government and private offices by one hour at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on the night of 2 April.
At the same time, it was decided that shops and shopping malls would close at 6:00pm, a measure that took effect the following day. The closing time was later extended by one hour following a request from shop owners’ associations.
Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, the government relaxed the operating hours for shops and shopping malls. After Eid, restrictions were tightened again, requiring shops and shopping malls to close at 7:00pm.
However, business owners demanded that shops and shopping malls be allowed to remain open from noon until 10:00pm. In response, the government extended the operating hours on 11 June, allowing them to remain open from 11:00am to 9:00pm.
The government has now revised that decision again, reducing the permitted closing time to 8:00pm.