Former Chief Justice Khairul Haque on 7-day remand

A court in Dhaka placed former Chief Justice Khairul Haque on a 7-day remand in a case filed with the capital’s Shahbangh police station over delivering corruptive, vengeful and illegal verdicts and engaging in fraud.

Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court passed the order on Wednesday.

Prior to this, police sought a 10-day remand of the former justice.

However, no lawyer stood for Khairul Haque during the hearing.