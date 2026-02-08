Find your voting centre in 4 ways

Shamima Nasrin is a registered voter in the Dhaka-10 constituency. She intends to cast her vote in the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Election.

However, she does not know the location of her designated voting centre.

The Election Commission (EC) has outlined solutions for voters facing this issue.

According to the EC, voters can obtain information about their respective polling stations through four simple methods.

The EC stated that, to facilitate voting in the upcoming National Parliamentary Election and referendum, it has introduced four methods to enable voters to obtain their voter number and voting centre details.

Through these methods, voters can access accurate information quickly and efficiently.