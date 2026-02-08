Find your voting centre in 4 ways
Shamima Nasrin is a registered voter in the Dhaka-10 constituency. She intends to cast her vote in the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Election.
However, she does not know the location of her designated voting centre.
The Election Commission (EC) has outlined solutions for voters facing this issue.
According to the EC, voters can obtain information about their respective polling stations through four simple methods.
The EC stated that, to facilitate voting in the upcoming National Parliamentary Election and referendum, it has introduced four methods to enable voters to obtain their voter number and voting centre details.
Through these methods, voters can access accurate information quickly and efficiently.
Method 1: Smart election management BD App
Voters can obtain their voter number and voting centre details through the Smart Election Management BD mobile application. To use this service, voters must download and install the app from the Google Play Store or the App Store.
After installation, voters should select the option titled “13th Parliamentary Election” from the dashboard and then click on “Find a Voting Centre”.
By entering their National Identity Card (NID) number and date of birth, voters can search for their information. The search results will display the voter number, voting serial number, voting center and its address.
Method 2: Hotline service
Any voter in Bangladesh can call the 105 hotline to obtain their voter number and polling station details. After calling 105, voters must press 9 to speak with an operator.
To receive the information, voters need to provide their NID number and date of birth. Voters should keep this information ready before calling. The hotline service will operate daily from 6:00 am to 12:00 midnight.
Method 3: SMS service
Voters can also obtain their voter number and voting center details via SMS. To use this service, voters must go to the message option on their mobile phone, type “PC NID”, and send it to 105.
The return message will provide the voter number and voting center details.
Method 4: Election commission website
Voters can access their voter number and polling station details through the Election Commission’s website.
Using a laptop, desktop computer or mobile device, voters must visit the EC website through any web browser. By clicking on the “Voting Centre” menu, voters will find the polling station search option.
The website offers two search methods. First, voters can select their electoral constituency or upazila/thana to view a list of relevant polling stations.
Second, voters can enter their NID number and date of birth to obtain their voter number and polling station details directly.
In addition, the website allows voters to view the polling station location directly on Google Maps. Through Google Maps, voters can obtain detailed information about the distance to the polling station and the route to reach it.
The 13th National Parliamentary Election and the referendum on the implementation of the July National Charter will take place on 12 February.