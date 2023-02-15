Bangladesh

60,000 litres of oil spill as train derails in Chattogram

Staff Correspondent
Chattogram

Three wagons of an oil-laden train derailed at Chattogram Goods Port Yard (CGPY) at Halisahar of Chattogram. Among them, nearly 60,000 litres of oil spilled from two wagons, posing a serious threat to the environment.

The derailment took place around 7:00pm on Wednesday evening. 

It is feared that the spilled oil could reach the Karnaphuli river through the canals. The train was heading towards the CGPY, carrying the oil from the depots of different oil companies -- Padma, Meghna and Jamuna.   

The freight train, comprising 16 wagons with capacity of containing 30,000 litres of oil each, veered off the track just before entering the CGPY, the railway officials said.   

Station master of CGPY Abdul Khaleque told Prothom Alo around 8:30pm that no measures could be taken immediately to prevent the oil spillage. So, the oil is getting mixed with canal water. A rescue train is on its way.

