What will happen to ‘women’ if Jamaat comes to power? Party Ameer responds

He continued with an emotional metaphor: “People are happy when they give gifts—when they give flowers or take pictures with them. But there is one gift that brings tears instead of smiles. That’s when the parents hand over the rose they have raised—the rose they planted, watered, and protected—to another person. When a father gives away that rose, he says, ‘Son, I raised this flower with love—please take care of it.’ Then the thought comes—will my daughter, my sister, be valued and cared for in her new home? That’s why tears fall from the eyes.”

He added, “If a man remembers that moment throughout his life, he will never be unjust to that ‘rose.’ My in-laws handed over their rose to me with tears. We want to see our mothers and sisters with that same honour. Just as we respect our mothers, we want to honour all women as mothers.”

Shafiqur Rahman recalled, “One clever colleague once asked me, ‘If I have to see every woman as my mother, then how should I see my wife?’ I asked where he was from—he said Feni. I told him, yes, you will see your wife as your wife and as the mother of your children. Just as you respect and love your own mother, your children too should see how their mother is loved and respected. We see all women that way. People say Jamaat will lock women away if it comes to power—we tell them, we don’t have the money to buy so many locks.”