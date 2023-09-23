Police dissatisfied with 52 supernumerary posts, seek some more

With less than four months remaining before the next parliamentary elections, the government has approved the creation of some 52 high-ranking supernumerary posts in the police force.
However, the police headquarters demanded an additional 174 new positions -- additional inspector general (AIG) and deputy inspector general (DIG) -- and they expressed dissatisfaction with the approved number of positions, describing it as inadequate.
As per their demand, the home ministry has written to the public administration ministry again, requesting for more supernumerary posts in an attempt to address the grievances of police officials in the run-up to the national election.
According to concerned officials, a proposal to create 34 supernumerary AIG positions and 140 DIG positions was initially submitted to the government in mid-July. In response, the public administration ministry extended its consent to the creation of only two AIG positions and 50 DIG positions.
The decision led to further dissatisfaction among senior police officials.
Asaduzzaman, superintendent of police (SP) of Dhaka district and also the general secretary of the police service association, underscored the police force's crucial role during the Covid-19 pandemic.
"In addition to their humanitarian efforts during the pandemic, the police force has worked to maintain law and order and ensure security. But their promotion to senior positions remains limited," he said.
SP Asaduzzaman further noted that there is growing dissatisfaction as the police officers (BCS cadre) are trailing behind other cadre services due to different forms of discrimination.
The proposal was submitted to address the dissatisfaction, but the outcome has only led to further grievances among officials.
Hence, the home ministry issued a new letter to the public administration, and it is expected that the request will be fulfilled this time.