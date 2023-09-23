Police dissatisfied with 52 supernumerary posts, seek some more

As per their demand, the home ministry has written to the public administration ministry again, requesting for more supernumerary posts in an attempt to address the grievances of police officials in the run-up to the national election.

According to concerned officials, a proposal to create 34 supernumerary AIG positions and 140 DIG positions was initially submitted to the government in mid-July. In response, the public administration ministry extended its consent to the creation of only two AIG positions and 50 DIG positions.

The decision led to further dissatisfaction among senior police officials.