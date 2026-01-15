Bangladesh migrants face a precarious situation: Migration experts

Rights activists have expressed grave concerns over the violation of rights of migrants workers who are sending huge amount of remittance to the country annually.

They made the remarks at a National Consultation for Shadow Report on GCM Implementation. WARBE Development Foundation oranised it at the BIISS Auditorium in the capital on Thursday.

RMMRU executive director Tasneem Siddiqui moderated the event. Migration expert and national consultant Asif Munier presented a report.

WARBE Development Foundation Chairman Syed Saiful Haque said they would submit a shadow report to the UN Migration Network through the IOM. The report will be presented at the International Migration Review Forum 2026 alongside the government’s submission.

Bangladesh Labour Federation (BLF) General Secretary Shakil Akhter Chowdhury said that although there have been many discussions on labour migration, no visible progress has been made in the sector.