Country to see 1000 mmcfd shortage in daily gas supply: Petrobangla Chairman

Despite various steps taken by the government to improve the gas supply situation, the country will have a deficit of about 1000 million cubic feet of gas per day (mmcfd).

Petrobangla chairman Zanendra Nath Sarker said this while exchanging views with energy reporters on Thursday, reports UNB.

“We have taken initiative to increase gas supply by importing about 1000 mmcfd gas which will boost the overall supply to 3000 mmcfd against the demand for 4000 mmcfd under the connected network”, he said.