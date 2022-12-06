Team Europe paves the way for green energy transition in Bangladesh

The one-day event organised by the Team Europe Initiative on Green Energy Transition’s members was hosted by its co-chairs, the ambassador of the European Union in Bangladesh, Charles Whiteley, and the ambassador of Germany in Bangladesh, Achim Tröster.
It counted with the participation of Denmark, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands, and like-minded partner countries like Norway and Switzerland as well as European Financing Institutions like the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ), Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KFW), the European Investment Bank (EIB) and many other development partners.
Adviser to prime minister on energy, power and mineral resources Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury and state minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid attended as chief guest and special guest, respectively.
Europe is a reliable partner, stressed Nasrul Hamid, adding, “We believe in policies emphasising stronger international collaborations. I hope Team Europe on Green Energy Transition will ensure results with transformative, impactful and innovative schemes.”
Identifying the potential of floating solar panels as a great source of renewable energy, Tawfik E Elahi observed saying, “Bangladesh has one of the largest solar systems in the world; since modern technology is expensive and Bangladesh should get the funds promised at COP27.”
Highlighting the importance of the Team Europe support to green energy transition as part of the EU Global Gateway strategy, Charles Whiteley said, “The current global energy crisis, largely caused by the Russian aggression in Ukraine, has affected us all. However, in these hard times, we can turn it into an opportunity for a long-term shift towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy and power system.”
Achim Tröster, ambassador of Germany, said, ‘‘Collaboration between Team Europe and Bangladesh will play a pivotal role in a successful green energy transition in Bangladesh’’.
“Global challenges not only need local actions, but also international collaborations, and broader cooperation. We need each other now more than ever, to make sure that we continue to find ways to push for the green transition. Sustainability is fundamental to our future, and it must be integrated in all spheres of society”, highlighted Alexandra Berg von Linde, ambassador of Sweden.
The event included two panel discussions: the first focused on innovation, technologies, and success stories on renewable energy generation and grid integration; the second revolved around the opportunities and challenges of investing in green energy transition in Bangladesh.
Other guests included Munira Sultana, chairperson of Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA), Habibur Rahman, secretary to Power Division, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources (MPEMR), Sharifa Khan, Economic Relations Division’s secretary.
Team Europe Initiative on Green Energy Transition
Launched in June 2021, the Team Europe Initiative on Green Energy Transition aims at supporting Bangladesh to build a power system that leads to maximum coverage of the country’s energy demand through renewable energy, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, energy consumption and demand through energy efficiency.
The Initiative co-chaired by the European Union and Germany counts with support from Denmark, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, The Netherlands, the European Investment Bank (EIB), Norway and Switzerland.