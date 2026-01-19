Chief adviser urges countrymen to cast 'Yes' vote in referendum
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Monday called upon the countrymen to participate in the referendum during the upcoming elections and cast “Yes” vote to build the state according to their expectations.
“I urge all of you to participate in the upcoming referendum and stamp on “Yes” to build the state according to your expectations,” he said in a pre-recorded message aired on different media outlets this evening.
“The key to building a new Bangladesh is now in your hands. If you cast the “Yes” vote, the door to building the new Bangladesh will open,” the Chief Adviser added.
He urged the citizens not only to vote themselves, but also to encourage everyone they know to vote “Yes” and to bring them to the polling stations, calling on the people to change the country together.
Prof Yunus described the July mass uprising as an extraordinary achievement in the nation’s history, saying, “It unexpectedly brought the opportunity for the nation to establish democracy, justice and human rights”.
Noting that a number of reforms have already been undertaken in line with the spirit of the July uprising, he said to carry out deeper and far-reaching reforms, a July Charter has been formulated on the basis of consensus among all political parties of the country.
“Now, your consent is needed to implement this July Charter, and for this purpose a referendum has been arranged,” the Chief Adviser said, urging the people to participate in the referendum and give their consent to the charter.
“The referendum will be held on the same day as the national parliamentary election on 12 February. If you cast the “Yes” vote in the referendum, Bangladesh will be free from discrimination, exploitation and oppression,” he said.
Prof Yunus explained that the “Yes” vote in the referendum means the government and the opposition will work together in forming a caretaker government and the Election Commission.
It also means the government could not amend the Constitution at will, and that public consent will be required for any important constitutional changes, he said, adding, the Charter further states that the Deputy Speaker and the chairpersons of important parliamentary committees will be elected from the opposition benches.
According to the charter, no individual will be able to remain Prime Minister for more than ten years, the Chief Adviser said, adding that the judiciary will function independently, women’s representation in Parliament will increase, and an upper house will be formed in Parliament to maintain a balance of power.
Stating that people’s fundamental rights will be more strongly protected, he said alongside Bangla as the state language, the languages of other ethnic communities will get constitutional recognition.
Prof Yunus said that under the proposed changes, the President will not be able to pardon convicted criminals at will, all powers will not be concentrated in the hands of the Prime Minister and several other important proposals are included in the Charter.