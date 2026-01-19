Chief adviser urges countrymen to cast 'Yes' vote in referendum

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Monday called upon the countrymen to participate in the referendum during the upcoming elections and cast “Yes” vote to build the state according to their expectations.

“I urge all of you to participate in the upcoming referendum and stamp on “Yes” to build the state according to your expectations,” he said in a pre-recorded message aired on different media outlets this evening.

“The key to building a new Bangladesh is now in your hands. If you cast the “Yes” vote, the door to building the new Bangladesh will open,” the Chief Adviser added.

He urged the citizens not only to vote themselves, but also to encourage everyone they know to vote “Yes” and to bring them to the polling stations, calling on the people to change the country together.

Prof Yunus described the July mass uprising as an extraordinary achievement in the nation’s history, saying, “It unexpectedly brought the opportunity for the nation to establish democracy, justice and human rights”.