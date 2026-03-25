A glorious history illuminated by the spirit of resistance

At 11:30 pm on 25 March 1971, Shahjahan Miah, a wireless operator, transmitted an emergency message across the country from the then central wireless base station of the police at Rajarbagh in Dhaka, informing all stations of the attack by the Pakistani army.

In that message, he stated, “All base stations of the East Pakistan Police are being alerted that the Pakistani army has attacked us. Ensure your own safety.”

That same night, members of the police at Rajarbagh Police Lines mounted the first resistance against the Pakistani forces.

Shahjahan Miah took position on the rooftop of the Police Headquarters building and actively participated in the resistance.

When his ammunition ran out towards dawn, Pakistani forces captured him and subjected him to torture. He was released two days later, on 28 March, and subsequently joined the Liberation War.