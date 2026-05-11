Police Week 2026
PM instructs police to treat offenders as criminals, not by political identity
Stating that the government wants to transform the police into a truly people-friendly force, Tarique Rahman said this government wants a police administration that will be people-friendly and trusted by citizens.
Reaffirming the government’s uncompromising stance against corruption, terrorism and misrule, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Monday, directed police officials to treat offenders strictly as criminals, regardless of their political identity.
“While performing duties to combat corruption and terrorism, many times you may face pressure for their political identity and influence. Today, I want to make it clear that you should not consider anyone’s political identity. Whoever commits a crime must be treated as a criminal,” he added.
The prime minister further said, “The application of law should be equal for all. You are not the protectors of any individual or political party; rather you are the protectors of the law. You should perform your duties to serve the state and the people as well.”
Tarique Rahman, also ruling BNP chairman, made the remarks while addressing senior police officers at the Shapla Hall of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in the capital this morning, Monday, on the occasion of Police Week 2026.
Noting that the role of police is indispensable in building a strong, accountable, lawful and people-friendly state system, the prime minister reiterated that the government does not want to compromise with corruption, terrorism and misrule.
“At this moment, you are playing a direct role in maintaining law and order at field level across the country. So, if you can successfully fulfill the responsibilities entrusted with you, the current government will also move one step forward toward establishing a safer Bangladesh. Despite our limitations, if we can move forward utilising our capabilities, we will succeed,” he said.
Referring to the post-5 August situation, he said over the past one and a half years, the police have strategically handled various difficult situations and have successfully controlled mob violence in many cases.
Stating that the types of crimes have increased due to technological advancement and changing patterns of crime, the prime minister said, “As the patterns of crime have changed, the scope of police activities has also become broader and more extensive. So, police operations are no longer limited to cities, towns or districts as they were decades ago.”
Transnational organised crime is now a global reality, Tarique Rahman said, adding, “Therefore, every one of our police officers needs to be multi-skilled. This is the demand of the time. In such a reality, not just certain positions, but every post in the police administration is very important. Thus, it is important to have a professional mindset to work in all positions in the administration”.
About the posting based on personal preference, he said if anyone compromises professionalism only for promotion or posting in his or her preferred places, he or she may gain temporary satisfaction, but it is still a compromise of professionalism.
“Therefore, my special request to you is that you should carry out whatever responsibilities are assigned to you in the police administration with seriousness. Only then will we be able to ensure an efficient, dynamic and professional police administration,” the prime minister said.
The application of law should be equal for all. You are not the protectors of any individual or political party; rather you are the protectors of the law. You should perform your duties to serve the state and the people as well.Tarique Rahman, Prime Minister
Reminding that power is not permanent, he said, “No government is permanent - we are in government for five years. Likewise, no administrative or police position is permanent for anyone. That’s why I do not want to treat today’s meeting merely as a formality. Rather, let this meeting become a moment of important commitment for the future direction of maintaining law and order in the country.”
Emphasising that there is no alternative to an efficient, brave, honest and impartial police administration for a government’s success, the prime minister said, “When people face any danger, they first go to the police. I believe that if the police act sincerely, many incidents can be resolved at an early stage through legal and strategic actions”.
Referring to the post-5 August situation, he said over the past one and a half years, the police have strategically handled various difficult situations and have successfully controlled mob violence in many cases.
Stating that the government wants to transform the police into a truly people-friendly force, Tarique Rahman said this government wants a police administration that will be people-friendly and trusted by citizens.
“In any country, people generally consider the police as a mirror of the government. Therefore, when the police succeed, it is also treated as the success of the government,” he added.
Stressing that the relationship between the police and the people should be both lawful and humane, the prime minister said, “Alongside other duties, a significant amount of your time is spent dealing with political instability, and that too is part of your responsibility”.
“The current government of course wants to ensure democratic political rights for the people. However, we all must remain alert so that no one can disrupt communal harmony or engage in sabotage acts,” he added.
Reiterating that the government will fully implement its election manifesto and the July Charter, the prime minister said there should be no confusion that this government is firmly committed to implementing every clause and every promise of the election manifesto and the July Charter signed before the people.
The government’s goal is to bring every citizen regardless of their political beliefs under the protection of the state’s social security framework, he said, adding, “The safety of the people must be the police’s first consideration. Therefore, they must carry out the responsibilities assigned to them with seriousness and sincerity. Only then we will be able to build an efficient, dynamic, and professional police force”.
The prime minister noted that economic inequality is one of the major causes behind criminal activity in society. Therefore, after assuming the office, this government has undertaken various initiatives to reduce economic disparity and ensure social and economic security for the citizens, he said.
Stating that the government will continue its work to ensure welfare of the police, Tarique Rahman said, “Honesty, merit, and efficiency will be the core principles in recruitment, transfers, and postings in the administration. We know police duties are not confined to fixed hours”.
The way people evaluate the government largely depends on police behaviour and activities, he said, adding, “The state expects honesty, efficiency, service, justice, professionalism, and humanity from the police. If you can uphold these values, then the slogan- ‘Amaar Police, Amar Desh, Sobar Agee Bangladesh (My Police, My Country; Bangladesh First)’- will truly be successful and meaningful”.
“Let’s all move forward from our respective positions for the country, the nation, and the people,” the prime minister said.
The programme began with the recitation from the religious scripts. A documentary was screened highlighting the sacrifices and contributions of police members during the Liberation War and in national crises, as well as initiatives taken by Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and Begum Khaleda Zia to modernise the police force.
At the event, police officials presented their various demands before the prime minister and assured that Bangladesh Police is always ready to support the government in maintaining peace and order in the country.
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, Home Secretary Manzur Morshed Chowdhury, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Ali Hossain Fakir and Additional IGP AKM Awlad Hossain spoke at the programme.
Later, the prime minister took part in a photo session with police officers in front of the Tiger Gate of the PMO.
Earlier, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman opened the four-day Police Week-2026 on Sunday through a colorful ceremony at the Rajarbagh Police Lines ground in the capital.