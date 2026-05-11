PM instructs police to treat offenders as criminals, not by political identity

Reaffirming the government’s uncompromising stance against corruption, terrorism and misrule, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Monday, directed police officials to treat offenders strictly as criminals, regardless of their political identity.

“While performing duties to combat corruption and terrorism, many times you may face pressure for their political identity and influence. Today, I want to make it clear that you should not consider anyone’s political identity. Whoever commits a crime must be treated as a criminal,” he added.

The prime minister further said, “The application of law should be equal for all. You are not the protectors of any individual or political party; rather you are the protectors of the law. You should perform your duties to serve the state and the people as well.”

Tarique Rahman, also ruling BNP chairman, made the remarks while addressing senior police officers at the Shapla Hall of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in the capital this morning, Monday, on the occasion of Police Week 2026.