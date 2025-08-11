50m children to get typhoid vaccine, immunisation begins 1 Sept
Fifty million children will be vaccinated against typhoid under the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI).
The vaccination campaign will begin on 1 September, while registration started on 1 August and will continue until 31 August.
Children aged between nine months and 15 years 11 months 29 days will be vaccinated under the initiative, said EPI Programme Manager Abul Fazal Mohammad Shahbuddin Khan while talking to journalists on Monday.
He said the vaccination programme will be conducted in schools during the first 10 days. Those who miss the school vaccination programme will be able to take the vaccine at EPI centres during the following eight days.
"Children without a birth registration card will also be able to receive the vaccine by registering with their parents' mobile numbers," he added.