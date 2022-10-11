Energy crisis precipitates acute load shedding

Although the government said load shedding will completely end in October, it has increased. Electricity cannot be generated as per demand due to the energy crisis. The production capacity of power plants cannot be used fully while households and industries are suffering from load shedding.

Power division sources said they carried out the highest 2000MW to 2200MW load shedding in a day from July to September. Now it increased to 2500-3000MW, which is the highest in the last three months. Different parts of Dhaka city now see load shedding up to 3 to 4 hours a day while some areas outside the city see 7 to 15-hour load shedding. In areas covered by Rural Electrification Board (REB) in Mymensingh division, load shedding is carried out in better parts of the day.

Experts said the authorities slashed the import of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) due to price hikes. Production in gas-run power plants has decreased. Fuel-run power plants cannot also continue production as per demand due to increasing bills. The government expected a decrease in electricity demand ahead of winter but the plan was marred as the temperature did not decrease. As a result, the government has backtracked from its decision to end load shedding in October.

The government earlier decided to take up fuel saving means due to the dollar crisis. A planned load shedding was started on 19 July. Authorities said they would implement load shedding an hour every day but they could not keep the promise. Dhaka city saw over two hours of load shedding a day while some parts of the country outside Dhaka experience up to eight hours of outage. Load shedding decreased somewhat in Dhaka city at the end of September but October has seen more outages.